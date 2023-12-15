Embracer Has New Layoffs At 3D Realms And Slipgate Ironworks

The timing for these layoffs are why they sting particularly hard.

3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks are the latest studios to suffer layoffs under Embracer.

Scott Miller, former Apogee and 3DRealms founder, shared the news on Twitter:

“Several sources have told me this bad news… Sorry to hear about another drop of the axe by Embracer Group, this time landing on Danish 3D Realms.

A lot of people, including core devs, will be looking for work asap. Hopefully they land jobs soon.

This one hits me hard because I worked with the new 3DR from 2014 up until when they were bought out by Embracer 2.5 yrs ago.

More and more sources have told me at least half the company (Slipgate/3DR) is laid off. We’re looking at hiring at least 2-3.”

There is a convoluted history behind the history of 3D Realms, which would be interesting to discuss, but isn’t relevant to current news. What we will say is that this is the same company that published titles like Duke Nukem 3D, Rise of the Triad, Shadow Warrior, Bombshell, and Ion Fury.

Yes, that means they were also the same studio embroiled with controversy with Take-Two and Gearbox over Duke Nukem Forever, and ownership of the Duke Nukem IP. Once again, while all that history is interesting, it is convoluted and not relevant to what’s happening now.

What is relevant is 3D Realms is one of several companies that falls under the jurisdiction of Saber Entertainment. Last year, they published a boomer shooter from Jazoss Games called Cultic, but has not made or published any games since.

Miller also brings up Slipgate Ironworks, and this name might have more resonance with younger gamers. Slipgate is co-developer for Ghostrunner, and is currently working on titles like Graven, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, and Core Decay. To a lesser degree, Slipgate, which was previously known as Interceptor, was also involved in the controversy over the Duke Nukem IP. They helped develop 3DRealms’ Bombshell, published in 2016.

As Scott Miller had pointed out previously, after he left the company 3D Realms in 2022, there was no longer any legacy member left. Figuratively and literally, this is not the same 3D Realms of 36 years ago.

Nonetheless, it’s still sad news that Embracer’s failure to secure big money funding has affected two more game studios. This new hurts particularly hard at the moment since we are days away from the year-end holidays. We wish the best for the people laid off at 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks and hope they are doing well and can find gainful employment soon.