PlayStation Store Is Offering The Game Awards Sale Promotion

The Game Awards is an annual ceremony where we gather online and celebrate the accomplishments within the video game industry. We have awards handed out to different genres, even composers. There were plenty of incredible games that were released this past twelve months, and there are bound to be some games that players are bummed that didn’t even get a nomination. Regardless, if you tuned into the event last night, you were able to see several of these studios and individuals get their awards. With that said, now that we’re out of The Game Awards, it looks like Sony is going to help keep this event on player’s minds as we go through the weekend. A new PlayStation Store promo has kicked off, and it ends in just a few days.

Those of you looking to grab a new video game title to enjoy this holiday season might want to check out this deal. Sony has thrown together a special sale promotion centered around The Game Awards. In this sale event, players will get a nice discount across a wide variety of video game titles. With that said, please don’t wait too long before you check out this sale promotion, as it’s only set to take place until December 11, 2023.

The Game Awards Promotion Sale Highlights

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty $25.49

EA Sports FC 24 $34.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $48.99

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition $53.24

Dead Island 2 $41.99

Final Fantasy XVI $41.99

Street Fighter 6 $39.59

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $38.49

The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition $35.99

Resident Evil 4 $29.99

Dead Space $31.49

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Resident Evil Village $15.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $14.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $39.89

Cult of the Lamb $20.99

Doom $3.99

Deathloop $11.99

Doom Eternal $9.99

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $12.49

Gotham Knights $13.99

That’s just a small look at some of the games featured. While some were featured during The Game Awards this year, others were highlighted in years past. Hopefully, there is something in this promotional sale that might help tie you over until that next major release. With that said, you will want to check out the games being featured on the official PlayStation discount page right here. Also, if you missed out on The Game Awards from last night, then we do have a breakdown of the various winners that took home an award.