Influencer Adin Ross Claims He’ll Be In The Next Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

Getting a controversial figure as Adin Ross to join your game is certainly a choice, if it is true.

Grand Theft Auto VI just received its grand reveal, and a celebrity is already claiming they will be cameoing in the game.

Well, something of a micro-celebrity, really. Adin Ross is an online streamer who’s made himself a sketchy reputation, which we’ll get into below. As reported by Dexerto, Ross made this tweet a few hours ago:

“I’m in gta 6 I can’t speak much about it but you’ll see later on throughout the year in the next trailer. Either way I’m blessed and thank you to rockstar for giving me an opportunity to have something to do with the greatest game ever.”

If the claim is true and Adin isn’t just confused, then Rockstar still has one more Grand Theft Auto VI trailer coming in the next three weeks. Maybe this trailer could even be coming up on this week’s The Game Awards.

But is this really the right way to promote the game? Ross has been banned on Twitch after several infractions of Twitch rules. Those infractions turned out to be Ross streaming homophobic and racist slurs.

We won’t go into the full details of Ross’ other controversies, but as is befitting of someone in his position, he currently has 3.93 million subscribers on Twitch competitor Kick.

As for why Ross would even be in position for this, he just happens to be streaming a lot of Grand Theft Auto Online, particularly one role play servers.

Ross’ name is really for being associated and interacting with more famous celebrities, like Lebron James, and less savory online characters, like Logan Paul and Andrew Tate. It’s possible that Ross’ claim of a cameo is true, but he’s piggybacking of an appearance of an even more famous celebrity, whether that’s someone who got famous online, or is even bigger than that.

In any case, in its own way it would fit the Grand Theft Auto to get a controversial celebrity like Adin Ross to be part of the game, or at least the game’s promotion. The company’s fame and legacy rests on attracting controversy.

But with Grand Theft Auto VI, the days of Dan Houser are past the studio and the franchise. This is the first game starring a female protagonist, and the vibes of the trailer indicates that the game will also take a narrative turn away from the stories they had told before. Someone like Adin Ross may or may not best represent that kind of messaging.

Of course, we don’t even know if Ross’ claims are true at all. At the very least it will be interesting to see if we do get a second trailer before the year ends.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.