Dead Space 3 Story Producer Suggests What Needs To Change For A Remake

Dead Space fans were given a few video game titles to go through when the series was initially released into the marketplace. However, some fans quickly dropped the franchise when Dead Space 3 hit. This installment was not something original fans found interesting, and it didn’t bring enough new fans to replace them to warrant the game franchise with another mainline installment. As a result, the black sheep of the franchise was credited as being the reason we saw such a long hiatus for this IP.

The video game was a major change to what the original installment brought out. Rather than being a horror game, this installment was more action-oriented. That is something fans were not pleased with, and a former story producer even references it. Thanks to PCGamesN, we’re discovering that Chuck Beaver, the original Dead Space story producer, spoke with the CaptainBibo podcast. During their conversation, Chuck Beaver noted that the developers were not even allowed to make a horror game from the beginning when developing Dead Space 3. It looks like the studio was focused on meeting some of the popular trends at the time and gaining additional fans by making the game more action-related.

According to Chuck, now that we are in this remake territory, he would redo Dead Space 3 almost entirely. Chuck noted that they would keep the lore beat it’s predicated on. However, almost everything else would be changed. Relationships would be different; we would lose the love triangle with Isaac, Ellie, and Robert. Meanwhile, the focus would again be on Isaac as a now more broken and unreliable narrator. Of course, there are still some mechanics and features that Chuck likes, and they would see them again intact in a remake, such as players seeing two different visuals depending on the character being played.

Dead Space 3 might have brought the franchise to a halt, but the remake of Dead Space brought the horror franchise back into the limelight. We only received one remake so far, and it’s left fans waiting on what the future might hold for the IP. We’re a good way off if we do end up making our way to a Dead Space 3. With that said, if you haven’t already picked up the Motive Studios remake, the 2023 Dead Space was already released on January 27, 2023. Players can purchase the game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. If you’re looking for a bit more insight into the remake, you can view our Before You Buy coverage of the title in the video we have embedded below.