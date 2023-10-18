Super Mario Bros Wonder Gets “Universal Acclaim” On Metacritic

Review scores are a tricky thing in the video game space. After all, they’re just people watching, listening, or playing something and revealing their thoughts. Sure, some people have a “more respected opinion” than others, but that doesn’t mean they’re the “end all be all” on the subject. For movies, TV, and video games, there have been high marks given for titles that later on were seen as “not as good as others said.” So with Super Mario Bros Wonder, you had to, wait for it, wonder, if reviewers would say the things you’d expect or show that the game wasn’t as advertised.

But as Metacritic reveals, of the 72 reviews that are out right now, only one of them is “Mixed” in feelings. The rest helped give the game a score of 93! That puts it above several “Game of the Year” contenders that have already come out. But what are people saying about the game? Well, the several perfect scores you’ll scroll through should indicate that people liked the game. Just as important, many of them agreed that the “identity” of the game helped it stand out from other 2D platformers from Mario’s past.

Many noted how happy they were playing the game and how the creativity was “off the charts” at times, ensuring that you won’t be bored with the game or feel it gets repetitive. Some even say it deserves to be placed alongside the other legendary titles that Nintendo has made in its lifetime.

Accessibility was another thing that reviewers praised. The game does have a challenge to it, but it offers plenty of ways for players to get through, especially with the new power-ups and things like the badge system. Not to mention, some characters won’t take damage, and thus, you can just enjoy the levels in stride. Oh, and everyone seemed to love the new power-ups like Elephant Mario and the new addition of the Wonder Flower and the exciting possibilities it could bring in the future.

Another thing that pretty much everyone agrees on is that this is the new “benchmark” for what 2D games with Mario will be like. Ones with their own style and feel to them versus just “making new levels” like what was done in the past.

Whether Super Mario Bros Wonder will maintain this score remains to be seen. But given all the praise for it? It’s a safe bet that you’ll enjoy the game when you play it on Friday.