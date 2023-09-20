Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Steam Page Goes Live With New Screenshots

The Steam page for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has gone live.

The Steam page includes pertinent details about the game’s release on Steam, and also includes a new batch of screenshots giving us a taste of what to expect with the game.

First things first, the Steam page has a warning that says: “This game is marked as containing ‘Frequent Nudity or Sexual Content.’” This warning would not be a surprise for fans who saw the trailer in this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. That trailer started with co-protagonist Ichiban Kasuga waking up naked in a beach in America.

But the trailer is also there because Sega’s games do not shy away from showing Japan’s hospitality sector. In the past, many of the mini-games associated with this part of the game could be considered offensive, but Sega has changed the tenor and tone of those games. Still, there is no getting around what this part of the game is about. The RGG studio felt it was important that it be part of the game, as a simulation of Japan, and they have stood by their convictions there.

The Steam page also indicates that Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will have Denuvo, as well as its own EULA. While Sega has offered some of their Like A Dragon / Yakuza games DRM free, particularly on GOG here, all of the games have Denuvo on Steam. It seems that Sega has a particular concern about tampering of their games on the platform, since they are connected online, via the leaderboards for the arcade games.

While we don’t know the contents of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth ‘s EULA, as Denuvo Alerts noted last February in a tweet, Like A Dragon: Ishin’s EULA expressly states that Sega “reserves the right to stop offering or supporting online services (if any) related to the Product at any time.” Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will likely also have the same clause in its EULA. While Denuvo Alerts may see this clause as anti-consumer, it seems to be particularly stipulated in there to protect from hacking and tampering. Sega would be right to do that as hackers can compromise the game experience for everyone.

The Steam page also offers the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions alongside the base game. You can read the details about the different editions here.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth release on January 26, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. You can see the new screenshots below.