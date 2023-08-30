Call of Duty New AI Voice Chat Detection System Looks To Ban Toxic Players

Toxicity in video games is unfortunate. Online matchmaking can be a blast to play with friends and other players worldwide. However, some games can truly bring out the worst in people. Toxic players are an ongoing battle with developers as they seek to keep their games welcoming and fun for everyone to enjoy. However, a new system is being placed to make this process a bit easier for the folks over at Activision. A new AI system is rolling out, and it’s able to listen in on what you’re saying.

We’re finding out about this new collaboration and partnership between Activision and Modulate from a report by Charlie Intel. This new AI system is going to listen in on conversations being had in the active chats within Call of Duty games. Currently, the focus is bringing this system out with Season 5 Reloaded. However, that looks to be just a trial run here to see how things work with the system. The full launch will come worldwide on November 10, 2023, with the upcoming game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 being implemented with this system.

From there, we’ll likely see future games get this AI voice chat detection system. That should hopefully crack down on the toxic behavior of some players. However, it’s worth pointing out that you don’t have to worry about some of the friendly banter you might have during gameplay sessions. It looks like the banter you might have with friends or others online during gameplay will be fine. Instead, the focus here would be targeting more toxic behavior.

According to the report, the focus is on hate speech, discrimination, sexism, and other harmful language that would break the Code of Conduct. Investigations can further listen in on the conversations to avoid any false reports from the AI system. Meanwhile, it’s still important for players to report toxic behavior when it’s discovered. We’ll just have to see if this new system does well when it launches into the marketplace for future Call of Duty games.

Of course, this is not the only new system put in place to sway toxic behavior from gaming in general. Earlier this month, Microsoft introduced a new enforcement strike system. This would allow Microsoft to suspend accounts from their services for a duration of time. So, in the future, you might want to change your habits when playing video games as companies are cracking down.