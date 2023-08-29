The Day Before Might Have A New Name

There is no shortage of video games fans are looking forward to playing this year. It’s been filled with incredible games, and the remaining few months of this year also have quite a stacked lineup. But for those who have been waiting on The Day Before, it’s been rather quiet. The developers have been going through their own hoops and obstacles to see their survival game launch into the marketplace. However, a series of delays have forced this game further into the tail end of 2023.

What might make things a bit more interesting is if this game will find a name change. The Day Before has been highlighted quite a bit in the past. Fans were excited to see this survival game launch. It brought in a zombie apocalypse setting within a massive city. But again, with a series of delays, there have been some fans who started to call this game as nothing more than a scam. We’re still holding out on hope that this game launches successfully because the concept and trailers have painted quite a thrilling experience.

Now, whether or not Fntastic can pull this game off for players remains to be seen. However, their latest bit of trouble came in the form of a trademark. It looks like someone else already owns The Day Before, and as a result, the legal battles began. This trademark was even the reason we saw The Day Before get removed from the Steam digital marketplace. Currently, the developers have expressed their desire to get everything resolved, and that we will see the game launch on November 10, 2023.

That date isn’t too far away, and we might see the game launch on time. However, a new report which we’re finding from Well-Played.com.au has found that the developers might have filed for a new name. This trademark from the company is for Dayworld, which could be the new name, although we have yet to see anything official from the development team quite yet.

This could be an effort to see their game released into the marketplace on time for their scheduled November 10, 2023 release date. Of course, that might also settle the debate on whether this game will live up to the expectations and trailers to hype up the survival game. At any rate, while we wait for the developers to either confirm this is the new name and its release date, you can view a trailer for the game below.