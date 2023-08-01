Xbox Controller Parts Are Now Available For Sale, Piece By Piece

This is one of those situations which is an indisputable good for consumers.

Microsoft has started selling individual parts and repair kits for their Xbox Controllers on their website.

This is part of a new initiative in Microsoft to enable customers to repair their products, enabling their right to repair. Microsoft signed an agreement with an advocacy called As You Sow to start this initiative two years ago. However, it should also be noted that Microsoft follows Apple’s lead in selling repair kits.

Prior to this, Microsoft started selling replacement parts to their Surface tablet and computing line. Those parts included M.2 2230 NVMe SSDs. These SSDs are a cutting edge storage drive that was originally difficult to source, until Microsoft started selling them themselves.

As reported by The Verge, the parts are mainly for the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. You can get parts like the boards, sticks, buttons, casing, etc.

Now, for the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, you can also get replacements for the more expensive parts, such as the PCBA and motor assembly. While these are more expensive than the parts for regular Xbox Wireless Controllers, they are also cheaper than buying a new Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller all over again.

That’s notable because, as the Verge has also covered before, the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller has had quality control issues that are so bad that Microsoft has had to extend the controller’s warranty. The issue hasn’t gotten as serious as the Xbox 360’s Red Ring of Death, or more recently, the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con stick drift.

But this new initiative does go further in addressing those issues. Microsoft may be compelled to extend warranties on those controllers some time in the future again. But for Xbox controller owners, this opens up their choices in how to address such issues in their own controllers in the future.

Now, even though Microsoft’s initiative is encouraging gamers to repair their own controllers, everyone knows that many gamers will still opt to bring their controllers to repair shops. Not everyone has the eye hand coordination or dexterity to do these returns on their own.

But this new initiative will overall benefit repair shops, not harm them. While it’s common for repair shops to just cannibalize parts from existing controllers that they may have on hand, they can now offer to customers that they will also acquire original unused parts for their repairs. Or, their customers can bring those parts in as well.

Hopefully, as the right to repair movement intends, this will lead to less Xbox controllers being thrown out, and more people holding on to their controllers as long as possible. It isn’t just cheaper for the consumer, but it helps reduce waste.