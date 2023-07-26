Xbox Home Is Getting A Big Refresh

Microsoft is looking to make a fresh new look to the Xbox Home. It’s not unusual for Microsoft, as we have seen some changes to the Xbox Home UI over the years. Now this latest iteration comes after hearing crucial feedback from those within the Xbox Insiders group. Players should find that this new design will help navigate through the menus easier while ensuring your home UI feels catered to your liking.

The update to the Xbox Home UI was based on a few different decisions. For instance, a quick access menu is now on top to allow players to quickly move from the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings menus. This allows the Home UI to be a bit more personalized to your liking. There’s even an option now to change your background to match the game you are highlighting in the recently played list. Going one step further, the developers behind the UI wanted to create different lists to curate games personalized for you.

Overall, this should hopefully make things a bit neater, personalized, and more easily accessible than what we currently have. Of course, if you need help in how to create your Home UI, there is an official Xbox guide that you can follow. Meanwhile, this is not something you might see on your Xbox console. It’s noted that this is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms, but it’s being rolled out. As a result, it might be a few weeks before you start to see the change hit your particular console.

We’ll have to wait and see just how well players take up with this new Home UI. Again, this comes from a team that first introduced a new setup to Xbox Insiders and spent nearly a year making some necessary changes from the feedback received. It’s the hope of the Xbox team that the new Home will feel like there is a focus on your games, apps, and curated lists either created by Xbox or yourself being featured. We also can’t forget to mention the ease of navigating through the menus. If you want more of a breakdown of what changes were implemented to the new Xbox Home, then you can check out the full developer notes from Ivy Krislov, the Senior Product Manager Lead for Xbox Experiences on the Xbox Wire.