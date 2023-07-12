Pikmin 4 Billboard Highlights Game Boy Advance SP

July already seems to be flying by, doesn’t it? Well, brace yourselves if you’re getting that feeling because next week will be when a significant game release arrives in the form of Pikmin 4. The game has been on gamer’s radars for several years, and now it’s finally about to arrive. But before it officially does, Japan decided to put up some unique billboards highlighting one of the things you can do in the game. Did they focus on the Pikmin themselves? Nope. Did they show off the new character you’ll play? Nope. Instead, they focused on the Game Boy Advance SP.

It certainly is an odd choice to focus a billboard on, but perhaps that is the point. After all, no one expected to see a Game Boy Advance SP within a video game anymore, yet here one is! To be clear, you can’t play the Game Boy Advance SP in the game. Instead, it is one of many “treasures” that your character will need to get the Pikmin to collect and then bring back to your ship. Doing so will help repair it and give you new areas to go and explore.

This “treasure” was the main one highlighted in the trailer, so it’s possible you’ll be getting it early in the game. By that token, that could mean that more “treasures” from Nintendo’s past are awaiting you in the title.

GBA SP-centric Pikmin 4 billboard ad spotted in Japan https://t.co/crQJQNIYPn pic.twitter.com/mc1ItNDABu — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) July 11, 2023

If you’re not up to speed on what Pikmin 4 will be like, we got you covered. The game features you as the newest member of the Rescue Corps. You’ll customize your character and then send them off to a strange new world to rescue your teammates. All of them, including the legendary Captain Olimar, have crash-landed on a mysterious planet, and it’s up to you to find them all!

Naturally, the Pikmin will be there to assist you, but they aren’t alone this time. You’ll meet the “dog” known as Oatchi, and through it, you’ll be able to explore more, fight monsters on multiple fronts, and more!

The gameplay has several new elements for new and veteran players to enjoy. For example, there are special “game” areas where you’ll fight a mysterious being to get your teammates back. There are also underground areas that are much tougher than the areas on the surface. Plus, you can go out at night for the first time ever!

The game has a demo out if you want to try it before it arrives on July 21st!