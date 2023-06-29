Tim Schafer Says He’s Not Working On Psychonauts 3

Microsoft Xbox fans recently had a big Xbox Games Showcase event this month. It was much like other stream showcases held this month as we looked at what was coming out later this year and early in 2024. But if you were hopeful that this stream showcase would unveil the next Psychonauts video game installment, you were left disappointed. This could especially be true as Microsoft teased an image that most pointed at being a hint of Psychonauts 3.

If you recall, a tweet was sent out from an Xbox account that fans dissected to be aimed at a Psychonauts 3 reveal inbound. That tweet can be seen down below, but it essentially had three Xs with a world scrambled to spell out Psycho. So again, that looked to be rather a heavy clue that a new installment was in the works, and this being just ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase, most pointed at the stream event to make the reveal. But again, that didn’t happen, so now we have word directly from Tim Schafer.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN??



no please seriously, someone help us out 😅 pic.twitter.com/xYEJ5C6jrA — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) May 29, 2023

Tim Schafer, who was the director behind the two previous games at Double Fine, was recently asked about Psychonauts 3. Featured on the YouTube channel Cressup, which we found thanks to PCGamesN, Tim was asked about a third mainline installment, in which he revealed that he was unaware of the tease that Microsoft sent out and that he is not working on Psychonauts 3. That doesn’t mean the game is not in the works; it just means that right now, Tim is not involved with a third mainline installment.

In fact, Tim is not ready to share just what he is working on right now. In the interview, he noted that he is working on something but is still in a behind-the-closed-doors phase. So we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see just what exactly that is. Meanwhile, it might be a good while before we receive a new installment to the Psychonauts franchise. After all, the original game was released back in 2005, and we didn’t receive a sequel until 2021. So if you’re hoping to jump back into this action and follow Raz on a new adventure, you’re out of luck for now.

At any rate, if you have yet to play the latest installment, Psychonauts 2, which had quite a well-received reception, then it’s available right now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the video game title, which you can view below.