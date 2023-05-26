Alan Wake 2 Went Through Several Different Versions Before Settling On Saga Anderson Storyline

Fans were overjoyed to see that Alan Wake was being picked back up. Remedy Entertainment made the reveal initially to highlight an Alan Wake 2 game that was in the works, but before the PlayStation Showcase, very little was known about the project. We knew that the development team was bringing out a survival horror experience rather than an action game with horror elements sprinkled throughout. We’re finding out that over the past decade, the development team had kicked around some ideas of what could be next for Alan Wake.

In a recent interview with Gamespot, creative director Sam Lake commented on the past several years at Remedy Entertainment. Sam noted that Alan Wake 2 was a work in progress over the last 13 years. The developers had several versions of the game, but they started to settle in on a project that focused on multiple playable characters. A few versions after settling on this idea, they eventually landed on a character and storyline they liked.

That, of course, introduces us to the new character we met during the PlayStation Showcase event. We’re still a good ways out from Alan Wake 2’s release, so more insight is bound to be coming over the next few months. But it looks like fans can go into this game knowing they won’t be stuck playing just as Alan Wake this time around. Fortunately, for those Alan Wake fans out there, it’s already been confirmed that this is still very much a character you’ll play sections of the campaign as. But the whole storyline will revolve around both Alan Wake and the new addition to the IP, Saga Anderson.

We wanted to be really, really ambitious with the story. So having multiple points of view in the story, and having more tonal shifts with that, just felt like the right way to go. And out of that, Saga Anderson’s character was born. Even though this is called Alan Wake 2, this is just as much a Saga Anderson game. They are very much at the heart of the story–both of them. Sam Lake – Gamespot

Now if you missed the PlayStation Showcase event, you can catch the game trailer above. Saga Anderson was introduced to fans as an FBI agent. Portrayed by actress Melanie Liburd, Saga is an agent that is renowned for her incredible skills in solving the most challenging cases. Her latest assignment has her traveling to Bright Falls to investigate the death of Special Agent Nightingale. But what has her assigned to this case specifically is the fact that this death has ties to a ritualistic murder. But again, more details about this character, storyline, and what has changed for Alan Wake since we last left him will likely be unveiled later this year.

Currently, Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 17, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.