New Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops Is Coming This Weekend

It's a fun and easy way to pick up some freebies for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

GameLoft has announced a new round of Twitch Drops for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Twitch Drops begin on Friday, May 19, 2023, in anticipation of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major content update.

This time around, players can earn four RGB gaming items, not IRL but in-game. Two items can be earned as a bundle per Twitch Drop, following this schedule:

Bundle 1

RGB Gamer Headphones

RGB Gamer Desk

May 19, 2023, 6 AM ET to May 20, 2023, 11:59 PM ET

Bundle 2

RGB Gamer Desktop

RGB Gamer Backpack

May 21, 2023, 12 AM ET, to May 22, 2023, 11:59 PM ET

So how do you get this free swag? First things first, you will need to register your Twitch account onto your Disney Dreamlight Valley account. Note that during this process, you will have to specify a platform you are using to play the game, whether that’s the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or your own computer.

You can follow the steps below:

1. Via the Twitch Drops tab on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website (Found under the Community Tab), Log in with your Twitch Account.

2. On the following page, connect your Disney Dreamlight Valley account. You will be required to sign in by choosing the platform associated with your account.

3. If during the process you have linked wrong accounts, you will be able to unlink your accounts and log in with a different account.

4. Watch a participating stream (see list below!) and start accumulating viewing minutes.

For this Twitch Drops event, you will have to watch at least a full 60 minutes to earn these said items.

5. Claim your in-game rewards on Twitch! Go to your Twitch Drops inventory and claim your rewards before they expire.

6. Claim your in-game rewards via the in-game Player Mailbox. Launch Disney Dreamlight Valley and visit your Mailbox (beside your home) to redeem your rewards.

You can read the list of participating Twitch streamers below:

Disney Dreamlight Valley is on Early Access on Windows via Steam and Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.