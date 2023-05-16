New Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops Is Coming This Weekend

GameLoft has announced a new round of Twitch Drops for Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Twitch Drops begin on Friday, May 19, 2023, in anticipation of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major content update.
This time around, players can earn four RGB gaming items, not IRL but in-game. Two items can be earned as a bundle per Twitch Drop, following this schedule:
Bundle 1
RGB Gamer Headphones
RGB Gamer Desk
May 19, 2023, 6 AM ET to May 20, 2023, 11:59 PM ET
Bundle 2
RGB Gamer Desktop
RGB Gamer Backpack
May 21, 2023, 12 AM ET, to May 22, 2023, 11:59 PM ET
So how do you get this free swag? First things first, you will need to register your Twitch account onto your Disney Dreamlight Valley account. Note that during this process, you will have to specify a platform you are using to play the game, whether that’s the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or your own computer.
You can follow the steps below:
1. Via the Twitch Drops tab on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website (Found under the Community Tab), Log in with your Twitch Account.
2. On the following page, connect your Disney Dreamlight Valley account. You will be required to sign in by choosing the platform associated with your account.
3. If during the process you have linked wrong accounts, you will be able to unlink your accounts and log in with a different account.
4. Watch a participating stream (see list below!) and start accumulating viewing minutes.
For this Twitch Drops event, you will have to watch at least a full 60 minutes to earn these said items.
5. Claim your in-game rewards on Twitch! Go to your Twitch Drops inventory and claim your rewards before they expire.
6. Claim your in-game rewards via the in-game Player Mailbox. Launch Disney Dreamlight Valley and visit your Mailbox (beside your home) to redeem your rewards.
You can read the list of participating Twitch streamers below:
Dani Dawnstar
https://www.twitch.tv/danidawnstar
Dr Gluon
Eeowna
Ezeekat
Gab Smolders
https://www.twitch.tv/gabsmolders/
GemZape
Gnu https://www.twitch.tv/gnu_live
Gom4rt
IronSeagull
https://www.twitch.tv/iron_seagull/
Lady_Brittany
https://www.twitch.tv/lady_brittany
Laelindria
https://www.twitch.tv/laelindria
Lauwiny
Leshkee
LilSimsie
https://www.twitch.tv/Lilsimsie
Miyacore
https://www.twitch.tv/miyacore
MizunoSakura
https://www.twitch.tv/mizunosakura
Negaoryx
https://www.twitch.tv/negaoryx
NintendoFanGirl
https://www.twitch.tv/ninfangirl
Rinka
Risshella
https://www.twitch.tv/risshella
SheebiTV
SincerelySunshineCat
https://www.twitch.tv/sincerelysunshinecat
SpringSims
https://www.twitch.tv/springsims
StumptGamers
https://www.twitch.tv/stumptgamers
UK Simmer
https://www.twitch.tv/uksimmer
Ultia
UniquelyGeeky
https://www.twitch.tv/uniquelygeeky
VintageSpookySpoon
https://www.twitch.tv/vintagespookyspoon
Vixella
Disney Dreamlight Valley is on Early Access on Windows via Steam and Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.