Rumor: Forza Motorsport Is Coming October 2023

We now have a new rumor about Forza Motorsport’s release.

In a recent podcast, streamer MrMattyPlays let the word out that he heard that the game is coming this October 2023. He also made it clear that that is all he would reveal , and presumably, all he knows about it.

It is inescapable that this rumor comes in light of the release of Redfall. Redfall was advertised as one of Microsoft’s major upcoming game releases, but the game was not ready for release based on the performance issues, and the poor reviews that cited other issues in the game’s design. Phil Spencer directly addressed the situation, taking full responsibility and acknowledging that this was a ‘tough blow’ to the loyal Xbox fan community.

Shortly after its release, rumors had started spreading that Microsoft definitely did have more games ready to reveal soon. While Microsoft looks to be on a bad position at the moment, the rumor renewed hope that the company does have something ready for Xbox in the near future, not in a few couple of years as some fans were starting to worry about.

Enter the Forza franchise. While Forza does not always hit it out of the park for fans or critics, it has proven successful and enduring. At this point, it can even be fairly stated that modern Forza has seen more success than Halo has.

Turn 10 Studios has genuinely impressed fans with the graphics on Forza games. While they do not go so far as to focus on graphics on a granular level as Polyphony Digital, it can be said that their approach has been more successful than Polyphony’s. Turn 10’s approach of making the best looking game that they can on each moment has allowed them to iterate and make more of their popular games in the past decade than Polyphony has.

So Turn 10 raised expectations and turned heads when they made specific promises about performance for Forza Motorsport, for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The two versions of the console will run Forza Motorsport at 60 FPS, in different resolutions. Furthermore, Turn 10 promises ray traced global illumination, a lighting technology that can currently only be enabled on PCs with the newest GPUs.

Obviously, it’s easy to see Turn 10 meet these promises, since they also have prior experience making motorsport games, and they’ve already proven they’re up to the task. For all the recent woes Xbox has had, Forza has proven a stable foundation, and hopefully Forza Motorsport will be one of those titles that turn the tide in Xbox’s favor soon.

Forza Motorsport will be released on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.