Disney Dreamlight Valley Developers Are Asking Fans What They Want Added To The Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley was released back in 2022 as an early access title, and since then, this live simulation adventure game has blown up in popularity. Players are getting a new magical adventure involving the various Disney and Pixar characters. With a new curse that flooded the magical lands, all of our favorite characters have lost their memories. It’s up to you to clear the curse, build up the world, and aid these characters with their problems. This title has a similar gameplay setup for players familiar with Animal Crossing.

Fortunately, since the game launched via early access, the development team over at Gameloft has provided players with new content. Additional characters have been added to the game, along with new items and themes. There’s even a battlepass type of system called Star Path which further gives players the ability to unlock additional content to enjoy within the game. Of course, it can cost some players money if they opt for the more premium tier.

Today, thanks to a report by VGC, we’re learning that the developers have released a new survey. It’s essentially a means to see what type of content players are more interested in for the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Overall, the survey asks participants some basic information about the user before bringing up more specific questions on the game. For instance, one of the first questions asked is what characters would you like to see included in the game next, such as those found in Hercules, Peter Pan, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

But that’s not all, there are also several other components of the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley. For example, players could alert the developers if they are interested in themes based on the Disney Channel Originals, Disney Cruises, vintage-themed Disney items, sports, vacation items, and more So it looks like the developers are more interested in ensuring that the content provided for players in the game is going to be something that fans of the game would anticipate.

Again, the full launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley is set for this year. However, you can enjoy the game through early access on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you haven’t already tried the game out, then take a look at a gameplay overview trailer in the video above.