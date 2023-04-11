Kloa: Child of the Forest Is Coming To Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS5

With Wildpad Games and Crytivo’s title Kloa: Child of the Forest recently surpassing the Kickstarter goal of €55,000 the title is now set to make its way to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5 in the future. Currently, the project has amassed over €83,000 just shy of its €90,000 goal which would have seen the addition of a Boss Rush Mode with an online leaderboard.

The action-adventure game has already doubled its initial asking goal of €35,000 and fans are eager to get their hands on the title as soon as possible. An overview of the game describes Kloa: Child of the Forest as such:

The forest is dying. The Ikari curse responsible for this travesty is as mysterious as it is dangerous, and it means to consume everything. As the curse taints the land, it has also been shown to corrupt animals and twist them into mindless monsters with a burning hatred. You are Kloa – a human child – and the only hope to restore the forest and its inhabitants to their natural state. Guide Kloa’s steps and help her in cleansing the curse from the land; perhaps you’ll discover more than you could have ever imagined.

According to the game’s Kickstarter page, the title is set to be full of combat and puzzles all presented in a beautiful pixel art style. Fighting with either a bow or katana you’ll be able to explore different biomes, unearth new puzzles, explore all of the game’s combo attacks, and more.

Kloa: Child of the Forest is still in development and there is no release window for the game yet. In the latest developer update on Kickstarter, Wildpad Games noted that the demo for Kloa: Child of the Forest would be available very soon and is “practically finished.” The project appeared to have hit a small snag as their previous pixel artist had to depart the project due to personal reasons but Wildpad Games assured backers that they “were able to fix the problem” as a brand-new artist, Nekocrocodile has now joined the project. Concluding the Kickstarter post Wildpad Games noted that “Our game designer is busy with careful and artistically-inspired planning related to the creation of biomes that you have not yet been able to admire in detail. So expect some interesting screenshots that will give you a preview of areas not yet revealed!”