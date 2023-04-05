Atomic Heart Receives 1.4.0.0 Patch On PC & Consoles

Atomic Heart‘s latest 1.4.0.0 patch is set to offer a huge number of additions and changes to the game including adjustments to quests, gameplay, the general open world, and audio and visual improvements.

Taking to the Focus Forums, Focus Home Interactive’s Community Manager Hecate noted all the varying adjustments and improvements being implemented in this new patch for Atomic Heart. The full patch notes outline some of the main issues players had with the game in its opening outlining that the following main changes have been made:

HUD, subtitle size settings

120Hz mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

(mode will work with compatible devices that are supported by consoles (TV or monitor and HDMI 2.1 cable) only; the presence of 120Hz does not guarantee the operation of the mode)

(note the additional nuances in the recommendations section)

(note the additional nuances in the recommendations section) Fixed an issue with auto-detection of voice-over language

The latest patch also sees a number of visual and audio improvements come to Atomic Heart including a focus on improved shadows, updated shaders, and more. The full patch notes outline the following:

Improved display of shadows

Fixed an issue with cartoons being absent in save rooms

Removed binding of funiculars to FPS in the Vavilov Complex tunnels

Updated shaders

In certain places, the white image on TVs has been changed to static

Fixed an issue with art subtitles—translation will now be displayed

Updated first-person animations and fixed issues with the character’s body showing when playing with high FOV

Atomic Heart has seen a number of changes to some quest issues including an issue where the game would sometimes freeze during the Morning Express quest. Alongside this, a number of changes and improvements have also been brought to the game’s gameplay and open world including:

Added ability to loot corpses lying in the water

Improved climbing in “corners”

Added the ability to launch funiculars at the entrance to the Vavilov Complex tunnels after going through them

Fixed an issue with getting stuck in collisions in some places

Fixed several issues with the Mass Telekinesis ability

Optimization and fixes for corpses of mobs

Fixed an issue with health regeneration when loading a save

The patch was also quick to note stability improvements with improved optimization as well as DLC content now being visible on the main character in the game’s main menu (however, this is only on PC). While this is a huge patch Focus is still encouraging players to report any bugs that players come across.

Atomic Heart is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.