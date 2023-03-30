CD Projekt Red Says It’s Better To Cut Costs Early In Regards To Restarting New Witcher Game

CD Projekt Red is known for delivering thrilling RPGs, with their biggest hits being The Witcher franchise. Since then, they stumbled with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, prompting the studio to continue supporting the game until it reached a stable build. But last October, we got word of a few new projects being worked on. We had a new installment planned for Cyberpunk 2077 and another entry to The Witcher franchise. This upcoming installment to The Witcher series was going to be set within the same universe, and it only has a codename right now, Project Sirius.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that things are going very smoothly with the work being placed on Project Sirius. While it seems that fans are eager to dive back into this IP, the game project might need more time than the studio initially anticipated. This past week, there were reports of the game being scrapped and development starting completely over. Now with CD Projekt Red having an earnings call, the CFO, Piotr Nielubowicz, had a brief statement on the matter.

Thanks to a report by VGC, we’re finding that Piotr alerted investors that the studio knows it’s not great to hear a company having to re-evaluate a project. However, he feels that, at the same time, the studio is brave by trying new paths and keeping the right course. This new project is also being developed by a new studio within their family, so it’s best to keep evaluating the situation. Ultimately, Piotr feels it’s best to cut costs early and restart if needed instead of trying to carry on with the project.

So it seems that the studio just wasn’t finding Project Sirius to shape up in a way that they felt comfortable with. Rather than completely scrapping the entire idea, it’s getting another attempt which means we’re back to the start of development. Unfortunately, we might not know what the studio was trying to do this first time. Likewise, it means we’ll be waiting longer than expected to start receiving new information about this mysterious new Witcher project. At any rate, if it means a solid product at launch, then fans will likely be all for waiting.

With that said CD Projekt Red will have something new to share this June. While it won’t be about Project Sirius, they have unveiled that more details will be coming in regard to Cyberpunk 2077’s one and only expansion release, Phantom Liberty, this June. So if you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll have something to look forward to hearing about in the coming months.