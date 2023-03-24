Blizzard Warns Of “Lengthy Queue Times” Ahead Of The Diablo 4 Open Beta

Blizzard is getting set for the upcoming Diablo 4 open beta, which runs between March 24th, 2023, and March 26th, 2023. Diablo 4‘s initial early access beta garnered significant criticism from players as they complained about long waiting periods and server issues stopping them from accessing the game. Blizzard’s Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher (AKA RezRadar) took to the Diablo 4 forums to address the possibility of “lengthy queue times.” In the post, Fletcher focused on three key points: queue times, maintenance, and bugs and feedback.

Regarding queue times, Fletcher noted Blizzard is preparing for a large influx of people upon opening the servers to the public on March 24th, 2023. As a result, there may be long wait times, especially during peak regional windows and on the launch day. Fletcher sympathized with players noting “while we know it can be frustrating, we need queues to properly stress test our services and we are designing to ensure we have them some of the time.”

Following on from this, Fletcher said that during maintenance, Blizzard may need to take the game offline temporarily to make adjustments or fixes based on population monitoring or in-game issues.

Finally, Flecther stressed the importance of player feedback and bug reports. He encouraged players to share their experiences while playing and noted there are dedicated sections for bug reporting and technical support for PC and console on the forums, as well as a general discussion area where players can leave feedback about anything related to Diablo 4.

Closing out the post Fletcher thanked players for their feedback, reporting, and patience.

We can’t thank you enough – by providing feedback, reporting, and patiently waiting in queues before enjoying Act 1 of Diablo IV, you are helping us to continually improve the game. This past weekend energized the team, who were finally able to watch players around the world experience what they have been building firsthand, and we’re excited to see and learn even more during this upcoming Open Beta weekend. Adam Fletcher – Global Community Development Director at Blizzard Entertainment

Little is known as to how much these points will affect players’ experiences during the open beta. Server shutdowns as well as other measures may be employed on a case-by-case basis. Needless to say, players have been singing the game’s praises over the last week since the early access beta which is promising for the game’s full release on June 6th, 2023.