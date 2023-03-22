Redfall Was Initially Developed For PlayStation 5 Before Being Acquired

The upcoming game from Arkane Studios is incredibly hyped and fans are eager to try Redfall out. However, we’re learning that the game was also initially developed for the PlayStation 5. I’m sure you’re aware that game development cycles take a few years to go through. As a result, development for Redfall actually started before Microsoft acquired Arkane Studios. With the ZeniMax Media deal, several studios were now under the Xbox umbrella.

Thanks to an IGN post, which was later translated and reported by VGC, we’re finding out Redfall was initially coming to PlayStation 5. Apparently, during a conversation with Harvey Smith, the studio director, IGN learned that Microsoft went in and told the developers that they were no longer working on PlayStation 5. Instead, the focus was on Xbox, PC, and their Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So while initially, the game had some sort of development progress for the PlayStation 5, that was quickly halted. It seems like development was also early since the developer noted that Redfall only started being worked on a year before being acquired by Microsoft.

Fortunately, the developers were fond of the game being scrapped on PlayStation 5. Harvey Smith went on to say that this actually helped the studio as they had one less platform to worry about. That allows more time to be spent on polishing the game and getting it ready for a launch into the marketplace. Although, it doesn’t paint a perfect picture for Microsoft as they still strive to acquire Activision Blizzard. With promises of not making Call of Duty an exclusive IP for at least ten years, hearing stories about this might not be all that helpful for Microsoft’s current battles against Sony and the regulators.

Likewise, even though this game had one less platform for developers to worry about, they are far from having criticisms over the upcoming release. One of the biggest complaints we hear about from folks online is the game requires players to always be connected online. Fortunately, it does look like the developers are actively working to resolve this as they attempt to remove the always-online feature from the game. Although, we’re uncertain if that will come in time for Redfall’s launch.

Currently, Redfall is slated to hit the marketplace on May 2, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’re going to find it only on the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So if you want to battle off the vampire legion either alone or with friends, you’ll need to own an Xbox platform or a capable gaming PC.