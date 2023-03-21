Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Uncovers Online Potential Player Cap

There is no shortage of rumors and speculation of what’s to come regarding the future of Grand Theft Auto. Arguably the biggest IP from Rockstar Games has yet to receive a new mainline installment since the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V. But while we know that the studio is working on the game installment, there was a massive collection of leaked gameplay clips that emerged online. Now fans are taking to these clips again and finding new discoveries that are worth showcasing.

While we can’t upload and showcase the leaked content, we have a report from Insider Gaming that highlights one aspect players might have missed. If you spotted the footage that surfaced online from an early build of Grand Theft Auto 6, you might have noticed some of it was from online gameplay. If you didn’t catch that, then it’s worth noting that players are now uncovering a small snippet of info from this footage that highlights how many players can join a game. Rockstar Games seems to be boosting the number of players that can join from what is currently available in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Instead of offering 30 players into a game, Grand Theft Auto 6 online counterpart will apparently allow 32. It’s a minor jump in the number of players allowed into a gameplay session. Likewise, it could be adjusted as the game has yet to even be unveiled to the public. We know that the developers are working on the game, but those finer details about what the game will offer or its setting location have yet to be confirmed. So all we have right now is leaked gameplay footage clips online showing an early build of the game project.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that there is already a mechanic that seems to be included in the online gameplay. Players will be able to pick each other up, which is something that is not possible on Grand Theft Auto Online. The only way for this to be possible in Grand Theft Auto Online is to use mods that would actually allow this mechanic. So that’s one area that Rockstar Games is seemingly implementing into the next game installment. But for now, it’s purely a waiting game to see just when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be revealed to the public, along with when players will be able to pick the game up.