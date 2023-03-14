Microsoft Strikes 10-Year Deal With Boosteroid Which Could Include Call of Duty Games

There is plenty of chatter online over a massive bid Microsoft made for Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is looking to secure this company, but it’s received plenty of pushback on the matter. One main component that has made this acquisition difficult is the incredibly successful IP, Call of Duty. So Microsoft is looking to ensure that this franchise will remain available on competitor platforms. Deals are being made left and right from Microsoft. In fact, a new partnership deal would also see Call of Duty make its way onto Boosteroid.

We won’t fault you if Boosteroid doesn’t ring a bell. But this is the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world. Millions of users globally use the service, and now it’s gained a 10-year agreement with Microsoft. This would allow Xbox PC games to be brought over to Boosteroid members. That’s excellent news for those of you who actively use Boosteroid. But again, there’s another key statement made here to further show that Microsoft is looking to ensure that there wouldn’t be a major upset if they acquired Activision Blizzard.

Within the press release that unveiled the partnership, Microsoft noted that this deal would also allow Call of Duty games to be featured on Boosteroid if Microsoft’s acquisition goes through. We’re still waiting for the regulators to decide on this acquisition request. Again, the significant component here is Call of Duty and the fear that such a massive franchise would be cut from access to the likes of Sony PlayStation and other competitive platforms. But Microsoft has been making deals and contracts to ensure Call of Duty is not going anywhere.

Instead, under Microsoft’s ownership, it’s a push to ensure Call of Duty and other great video game IPs have more access to gamers worldwide. We know that Microsoft has expressed the desire to see Call of Duty released on the likes of Steam, PlayStation 5, and even the Nintendo Switch platform. Adding another contract deal to Boosteroid would further expand the outlets where players could gain access to the game franchise if this acquisition goes through.

But again, we’re left waiting on whether this deal will go through or not. Sony has been rather vocal about not seeing this deal go through. In fact, they have previously noted that Microsoft could even leave bugs in the PlayStation version of Call of Duty games.