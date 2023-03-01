Multiple Rumors Of A “New Nintendo Switch Model” Line Up Once Again

Jeff Grubb has discussed new rumors of a “new Nintendo Switch model”, including from his own sources.

Jeff made it clear that he was not able to verify this rumor, even though he mentioned it. But we will get into all of that below.

On his podcast, Jeff discussed the recent Pokemon presentation. Among the things they talked about is the disappointment that The Pokemon Company did not confirm they would be improving the graphics on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

They mention that there is a 4chan post that accurately predicted everything that was mentioned in this recent Pokemon presentation. That same post also mentions this:

“…with DLC 2, they are working on a graphics upgrade patch, to go along with a new Nintendo Switch model.”

The wording of this rumor implies that any improvement to the graphics of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet would only be possible on a new Nintendo Switch. Truthfully, this does not seem as a credible claim. The Nintendo Switch certainly has several other games with better graphics and are on a considerably higher performance level, including games made by Nintendo.

At this point, however, Jeff says something very interesting. In his own words:

“…graphics improvement patch to go along with a new Switch – part of me buys into that because I think a lot of games are going to need to have patches to work with a new Switch, one way or the other. So why not do upgrades at the same time?

but uhm, I don’t know. It is just almost more frustrating (than anything else) to hear this yet again, hear more evidence that a new Switch is happening yet again.

I will say, unconfirmed, I wasn’t able to verify it. I’m hearing once again, yes, later this year.”

So Jeff has other sources of his own that are confirming something like a “new Nintendo Switch model”, a Nintendo Switch Pro, or a Nintendo Switch 2, will be coming later this year.

The idea that the Nintendo Switch successor could be a very similar device doesn’t necessarily bode well. Nintendo has been very successful with the Switch itself, and it has literally created demand for new handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck and the GPD Win 4. But Nintendo’s MO has been to make completely new consoles based on new ideas. The last time they tried a halfhearted revision on home consoles, was the Wii U.

On the other hand, the Nintendo Switch is, of course, also a handheld portable device. Nintendo has a better track record on similarly upgraded hardware on that front, across both the Game Boy and DS lines of portables.

Nintendo has also faced superior hardware before in this portable market. Their experience would give them an edge in knowing how to sell their devices to more consumers amidst technically superior competition.

To end, I’m going to share Jeff’s mea culpa, with some final thoughts about this rumor.

“And like, don’t go write your headlines, please, because I can’t verify it, so you would be going on a rumor of a rumor. But it’s like, man, why do things have to start lining up in that direction yet again.”

The fact that rumors keep lining up to confirm the pending arrival of a new Nintendo Switch does lend credence that that is what Nintendo has been working on since they released the console.

Remember, all the video game console companies start working on what their next generation console is going to be, after they release the current generation console. Of course, Nintendo didn’t just start working on this console in the pandemic. They have definitely been looking at how market conditions have changed since they started work on this new console, such as the entry of the Steam Deck, the pandemic, world conflicts, and adverse economic conditions. These have all combined to also make them modify their plans for that device, if not completely change them.

Will the next generation Nintendo console just be a hardware upgraded Switch? Or will it have a completely new video game idea, with hopes of changing the industry yet again? We may find out before the year ends.

You can watch Jeff Grubb’s podcast here.