Hogwarts Legacy Players Are Waiting For A New Game Plus Announcement

When it comes to Hogwarts Legacy, the game was incredibly hyped and anticipated by players worldwide. They couldn’t wait to enter the magical fantasy world made famous by Harry Potter. However, as most were given a chance to start their magical journey at the start of this month, quite a few players have likely reached the end credits. The main storylines have been completed, while the side quests are likely trickling down to just a handful left.

So the attention, naturally, is starting to be put on the developers once again. We know that there are no plans at the moment for future DLC for the game. That’s at least what the development team has been saying. Although with as much attention and praise that the game had received, it wouldn’t be surprising to see something get unveiled soon. One of those features that players are hopeful gets added into the game is a New Game Plus mode. Thanks to a report by Dexerto, we’re finding that players are chiming in online requesting this game mode gets implemented into Hogwarts Legacy.

It’s not uncommon for a New Game Plus mode to be featured in games. However, as of right now, the mode has yet to be confirmed for Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re unfamiliar with what this feature is, we can offer some insight. Essentially, the New Game Plus mode is a feature that allows players to replay the game. Although, instead of going through the game as a completely new experience, the different attributes, skills, and even gear can sometimes get brought over. So now you can replay the game with the different skills you’ve already unlocked from your first time playing through it.

Again, this is not something confirmed for Hogwarts Legacy. But we do know that fans are hopeful that it will get added into the mix sooner rather than later. Of course, that’s also alongside the new DLC for the title, which could further give players a reason to continue enjoying the game long after they have completed the main campaign and side quests. Currently, players are able to pick up Hogwarts Legacy right now on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, if you haven’t already given our Before You Buy video coverage a watch, you can do so in the video embedded below.