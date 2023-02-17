Horizon Call of Mountain Launch Trailer Revealed

Horizon has become quite the staple franchise for Sony. After Guerrilla Games delivered Horizon Zero Dawn and its eventual successor, Horizon Forbidden West, fans can’t get enough of this series. While not solely developed under just Guerrilla Games, the studio had some help from the development team Firesprite on this latest installment. Coming out later this month, players will step back into the world of Horizon, but this time as a VR experience. If you haven’t been following Horizon Call of the Mountain, then you can check out the latest trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.

Again, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Horizon Call of the Mountain is a VR title. More specifically, this is one of the upcoming launch titles for Sony’s new PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset. Players are going to get a brand new adventure and one that won’t actually put them into the role of series protagonist Aloy. Instead, this title will focus on a new protagonist named Ryas. Ryas is a former Shadow Carja rebel who has decided to atone for their crimes. Allowing himself to be captured by their former tribe, Ryas is given a chance to make things right.

The tribe has sent Ryas on a new journey. You’ll use your skills to investigate a threat to the Sundom. It won’t be an easy adventure, but fortunately, it does look like you’ll meet a few friendly faces along the way. Included in the mix will be Aloy. Aloy will be one of the returning characters players will get to meet within the game, as it’s noted that fans of the franchise will see other returning characters. But again, if you want to enjoy this game, you’ll need to also pick up the PlayStation VR2 headset.

Both the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset and Horizon Call of the Mountain will be launching on February 22, 2023. Unfortunately, this is only available for the PlayStation VR2 and not the previous generation PlayStation VR headset. So be prepared to make a rather sizeable investment to enjoy this game. Again, in the meantime, you can check out the latest footage for the upcoming game, which is the official launch trailer. That footage can be viewed in the video we have embedded above.