The Elder Scrolls Online Teases Their Big Reveal Coming Next Week

The Elder Scrolls Online has been a popular MMORPG for a good while now. Since we’re waiting for that next major installment release for the franchise, it’s not surprising fans are gravitating toward the MMO. Fortunately, the studio working on the game has continued to support it. So while you might be waiting on that fabled release of The Elder Scrolls 6, the online component for the franchise might keep your interest. There’s a new event coming next week, and with it should be a decent little showcase for The Elder Scrolls Online.

It’s been rumored and speculated that we would be getting some kind of a Microsoft Xbox event this month. As we’re making our way through the first month of 2023, there are plenty of fans out there eager to see what Xbox might be bringing out. The 2023 calendar year is already looking to be full of incredible video game releases, and fortunately, the rumors are right. We’ll be getting a bit more insight into some of these upcoming releases thanks to an Xbox Developer Direct livestream. This event will be taking place next week on January 25, 2023.

"Never have the threads of fate become so twisted. Two worlds hang in the balance. Come, champion. Let us preserve what threatens to unravel, like pages tossed in a roaring fire."#DeveloperDirect & #ESOGlobalReveal – Jan. 25 @ 3pm EST https://t.co/bzXK3Avb0D pic.twitter.com/tSR5N6AmMr — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 20, 2023

It’s worth pointing out that there are only a few games said to be highlighted at this event. Included are Forza, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online. In fact, there are already some marketing materials going out from the official Twitter account of The Elder Scrolls Online. Developers are teasing that the next big reveal is set to take place on January 25, 2023, at 3 PM EST. That will be during the developer-focused stream that Xbox is holding. Of course, we don’t know exactly what the studio plans to reveal, but we only have a few days to get through before we finally get that grand reveal.

Again, the event won’t be a stream utterly dedicated to The Elder Scrolls Online. But this title will have some kind of a showcase during the stream. Additionally, if you were hopeful about one of the more anticipated game releases for Xbox to be showcased, Starfield, then you’re out of luck. It’s already been confirmed that this new RPG title from Bethesda won’t be shown during the stream event. Instead, we’ll get a dedicated stream focused completely on Starfield at some point later on in the year. Currently, there is no set date for this particular showcase, but the word on its stream showcase shouldn’t be too far off after the developer direct wraps up.

Source