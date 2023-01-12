John Carpenter Is NOT Working On A Dead Space Movie

Fans of the Dead Space series were elated to hear the legendary director John Carpenter, known for films like Halloween and The Thing, had a massive love for the series and even at one point mentioned he’d love to make a film based on the game series. Previously in an interview with AV Club when asked if he’d ever like to adapt a game for the big screen Carpenter said “The only one I can think of, and I’ve mentioned it before, is Dead Space. That would make a real great movie. I could do that.” This wasn’t limited to just the original Dead Space game either as Carpenter noted he’d be happy to adapt any of the games as “well, any of them were really good, I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked.”

However, following some rumors circulating online that Carpenter was indeed directing a new Dead Space movie the director spoke to Variety and clarified that he wasn’t currently involved in the project.

No, no, no. I can’t believe how that spread. I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a ‘Dead Space‘ film… That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it?’ I’m not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s a new version of the ‘Dead Space‘ video game coming out in January, and I’m there. Filmmaker, actor, and composer – John Carpenter

While there isn’t any news of a Dead Space adaptation yet it’s possible that either Carpenter is mistaken about another director being involved or maybe he knows something we don’t. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see a Dead Space adaptation get announced given the remake launch on January 27th, 2023. That being said, if there was a planned adaptation for the game I believe fans would be more than behind the appointment of John Carpenter to the project. Whether this will happen or not is another question. There’s still plenty of Dead Space action to look forward to at the end of January though so we’ll see what happens.

The Dead Space Remake is set to launch on January 27th, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.