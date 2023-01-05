Kerbal Space Program & Shadow Tactics Are Now Free On Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store is one of the few digital storefronts that have popped up, competing against Valve’s Steam digital marketplace. Steam, for years, has been the go-to source for digital game purchases. However, with Epic Games Store entering the marketplace, they have provided a free service that has gained the attention of countless players worldwide. Each week Epic Games Store provides players with a free video game or two. Today, the latest free games are now available for players to claim.

Every Thursday, Epic Games Store provides players with a game to claim for free. Some weeks the games are hidden and only unveiled when they are available to claim, but fortunately, we knew ahead of time this week what games are being highlighted for free. This week players will be able to claim a copy of the Kerbal Space Program along with Shadow Tactics Aiko’s Choice. All you need to do is claim your free copy before the games are tossed back into the digital storefront with a price tag attached.

Claiming the games is relatively straightforward. All you need to do is create a free account on the Epic Games Store. You’ll then get prompted to download their client, which will easily allow players to browse their digital storefront. Head over to the free games section, which will showcase the two titles for players. Both games should be marked off 100% for you to acquire. Regardless of being a free game, you’ll still receive a receipt showing that the game was claimed. Afterward, the games will be available in your digital library.

If you claim the games in time, they’ll be available in your library whenever you wish to install and play them. Fortunately, the games are available to claim for a full week, so even if you miss the free titles initially, you have until next Thursday. Of course, we never know too far in advance what Epic Games Store will provide players as there could be weeks with multiple games, from indie titles to past AAA hits. At any rate, we do know what is coming next week.

Epic Games has revealed that next week’s title that will be free claim is First Class Trouble. So again, much like this week’s free video game titles, you’ll have a week to claim those. But you’ll have to wait until January 12, 2023, before the games will be readily available to claim.

