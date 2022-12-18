Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Anime Announced, Teaser Trailer Revealed

An anime adaptation of the manga Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective was announced during Jump Festa 2023 on Sunday. A new teaser trailer was revealed as part of the announcement along with the anime’s first key visual which you can view below. The teaser featured the main characters Ron Kamonohashi (pictured above), Totomaru Isshiki (pictured below), and Amamiya (pictured below). Deranged Detective will be animated by studio Diomedéa. No cast information or release date has been revealed at this time.

Deranged Detective Anime Staff

Director: Shouta Ihata (Domestic Girlfriend, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent)

Shouta Ihata (Domestic Girlfriend, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent) Script: Wataru Watari (My Teen Romantic Comedy, Girlish Number)

Wataru Watari (My Teen Romantic Comedy, Girlish Number) Character Design: Masakazu Ishikawa (Squid Girl, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent)

Masakazu Ishikawa (Squid Girl, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent) Music: Yo Tsuji

Watari originally wrote the light novel series Girlish Number which Ihata went on to direct the anime adaptation for in 2016. Watari also worked with Ihata on the anime adaptation by handling the script for the series. On the other hand, Ishikawa worked with Ihata on the series The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent in the same role of character design. Watari is most-known for creating the iconic light novel series My Teen Romantic Comedy.

Studio Diomedéa is most known for series such as Domestic Girlfriend, Problem Children Are Coming From Another World, Aren’t They? and Aho Girl. The Deranged Detective anime series is the studio’s third announced series for 2023. The other two include The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, which is set to air during the Winter 2023 season, and The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2, which will release sometime in 2023.

Manga Synopsis

Written and illustrated by Akira Amano, Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective began serialization in Shonen Jump+ in October 2020. The manga has since released 8 volumes with the next set to release on January 4, 2023. Currently, there are 78 chapters released on the MANGAPlus app that is available to read in both English and Spanish. No US-based publishers have acquired the license for the series as of yet.

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano, creator of “Reborn!” and “Ēldlive”! (Synopsis via MANGAPlus)

Source: Official Twitter