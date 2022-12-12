Starbreeze Studios CEO Confirms Payday 3 Is Still In Development

The Payday franchise has been around for quite some time. Fans of the IP first received this franchise back in 2011 with Payday: The Heist, and it wasn’t long after that a sequel hit. In 2013, players were given Payday 2. Now we know that a new installment is being worked on, but we’re still left waiting on just when this game will arrive in the marketplace. Today, a recent interview between Starbreeze Studios CEO and IGN confirmed that the development team is still working on the anticipated Payday 3 release. But unfortunately, we’re not given anything more than a 2023 release window.

Fans who have been waiting to get their hands on Payday 3 have been waiting for a couple of years now. We know that this project was being worked on, but news regarding the installment has been scarce. However, today IGN recently posted an article regarding their time speaking with Starbreeze Studios, CEO, Tobias Sjogren. Starbreeze Studios is publishing Payday 3, and fortunately, it looks like development is moving along nicely.

Don’t get too excited here. The CEO didn’t offer much more than the fact that the development team is moving along with the project and that they are still slated to release the game in 2023. At least we know that there don’t seem to be any hiccups when bringing this game out, and the fact that the studio is not dropping the IP. For those of you who haven’t been keeping tabs on Payday 3 at all, we do have some small tidbits of information. For instance, the game will take place several years after the events of Payday 2.

Players will find that the original characters from Payday: The Heist will be in Payday 3. The team is pulled right back in after leaving the life of crime from the end of Payday 2. We know that the game will have our team of criminals doing a series of jobs based in New York City this time. Likewise, the studio has moved to the Unreal Engine, which should be interesting to see in action when the development team is able to showcase the title.

At the moment, we don’t have anything more than a brief premise of Payday 3 and a launch window of 2023. But when the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Hopefully, as we head into 2023, we don’t have to wait too much longer before we actually get more marketing materials and a specific release date for this installment.

