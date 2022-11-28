Tekken 8 Characters Potentially Revealed Through Mo-Cap Footage

The Tekken series has been a popular 3D fighting game series for a long time now. Its roots date back to the first PlayStation console, and its numerous entries have found plenty of success over the years. The latest entry in the storied fighting game series, Tekken 8, was teased during the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) tournament earlier this year.

After this, an official announcement trailer came during a Sony State of Play event just a few months later. The reveal trailer focused on a climactic battle between Jin Kazama and his father Kazuya Mishima. Now, we might have received a hint at other characters that will be in Tekken 8.

A behind-the-scenes clip featuring actors performing motion capture for the game was released online. The footage itself is fun to watch and gives fans a glimpse into how some of the characters in the game are brought to life. However, it may also be revealing the identity of characters that were not yet confirmed to be in Tekken 8.

At one point in the video, an actor holding a sword is thrown into a wall using the assistance of some suspension ropes. Fans are speculating that this could be the classic Tekken character Yoshitmitsu. Yoshitmitsu has been in every core Tekken entry since the beginning of the series so it would make a lot of sense for him to return in Tekken 8. Other characters in the Tekken series have wielded swords before, like Raven, so there is a chance it could be someone else as well.

Later on in the video, we can see an actor who is hunched over and acting in an animalistic fashion. They also have a prop dinosaur tail hanging behind them. Looking at the behavior and the dinosaur tail of this motion capture actor has led fans to believe that the dinosaur-like character Alex is set to make a return. Alex previously appeared in Tekken 2 and featured a move list that was a carbon copy of another character called Roger. Considering that both of these characters have identical movesets, the inclusion of Alex could mean there is a possibility for Roger to appear in Tekken 8 as well.

It’s worth noting that nothing has been officially confirmed when it comes to the roster of Tekken 8 just yet. While the motion-capture video hints at the inclusion of characters like Yoshitmitsu and Alex, it’s also entirely possible that these scenes are story-related cutscenes and not related to playable characters in-game.

Tekken 8 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. it will be released before the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

