IO Interactive’s Next Game To Feature Multiplayer, Microtransactions

Fresh from the highs of Hitman 3, and currently at work on a James Bond, 007 game, IO Interactive is pretty busy these days, but they could be even busier than we’d first realised. There had been some rumours that an MMORPG was in development at the studio, and now some evidence as emerged that may substantiate that in the form of job listings for a “monetisation designer” that might be painting the way for the studios’ future.

Emopulse found the job listing for the “monetisation designer” which shared the following information about the job which IO Interactive wants to have filled. “IO Interactive is embarking on a new journey – into the world of emergent multiplayer on a unique unannounced project that we believe will shape the future for years to come of both our studio and the relationships we’ve built with our players” the listing reads, while further in the report the studio refers to a “new console project”, as well as an in-game economy that will be built out in part by the new hire.

The job listing expands further on what is required of the newly appointed designer, saying that the newly employed will need to,

“Work with the Directors, Product Manager, and Design team to establish the monetization strategy

Establish the design principles of monetization on the project, following the monetization strategy

Create designs for features that support the monetization strategy

Work with producers, game and economy designers, tech, and art teams to execute the designs

Provide ideas and improvement suggestions for monetization features

Monitor daily all monetization KPIs and take part in balancing the game economy

Become the day-to-day contact for all monetization-related features”

The studios stresses that, “The position is open in our Copenhagen, Malmö, and Barcelona studios, and we will take your location preference into consideration. We welcome candidates from all over the world, providing relocation support.” This may suggest that it is all hands on deck with this new game, which of course leaves us to wonder what the fate of the James Bond title is. Of course, this always opens us up to the potential scenario where the MMORPG and the James Bond title are one and the same thing. Conversely, Project 007 could be in development as well as a new IP or perhaps another title in the studios’ beloved Hitman franchise. All we know so far is that Project 007 is targeting a 2025 release.

