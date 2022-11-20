Will Octopath Traveler II Come To Xbox?

Of the many video game debates out there, one of the more unique ones is, “Should exclusive titles exist?” In this case, we’re talking about certain franchises and IPs being rooted solely in one brand. We see it all the time between Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony, and there are even titles that will only play on PC. The debate is about whether that’s “fair” to gamers, as that means if they don’t have a specific console, they won’t be able to enjoy the games. One exclusive title is about to go multiplatform with its sequel. But the question now is, will Octopath Traveler II also come to the Xbox?

To recap, the original RPG from Square Enix came out to the Nintendo Switch in 2018 and did very well. Then it came to Steam and did just as well. Between the two versions, the game sold over 3 million units. Back in September, Octopath Traveler II was announced during a Nintendo Direct. However, as eagle-eyed fans saw, the game wouldn’t be on the Switch solely at launch. This time around, it would be on the PS4, PS5, and Steam at launch. That’s a bit of a blow to the Switch, given that they were the “birthplace” of the line. But in the mind of Square Enix, they likely want to get as many sales from the game based on the success of the first one. Having the RPG on multiple consoles at launch can potentially do that.

You might have noticed that Xbox isn’t on that list. That might mean it won’t come there, or it might mean it’ll come there later. We say this because an insider from XboxEra is claiming that fans shouldn’t get “too stressed” about the franchise not coming to the system:

I wouldn’t stress *too* much about Octopath not coming — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) November 17, 2022

That’s cryptic, but the intent is clear. They’re saying that one, if not both, Octopath Traveler will come to the line of Xbox consoles. Whether that happens or not will depend on Square Enix.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming sequel because it promises to bring more of what you love but with fresh faces and additions. We’ve already had one character trailer for the title, and more are undoubtedly on the way.

We know that the battle system will be more robust in the sequel, the eight main characters will interact more, and you’ll have more options on how to travel!

The game releases on February 24th, 2023.

