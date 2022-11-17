Crystal Dynamics Hears Its Legacy Of Kain Fans “Loud And Clear”

Do you remember that Crystal Dynamics led a questionnaire about The Legacy Of Kain franchise a few months ago? It seems like their werent’ many who didn’t see it and respond because Crystal Dynamics are reporting during the Embracer Group’s latest earnings call that they are hearing the fans “loud and clear” after more than 100,000 responses were submitted to the questionaire that they launched in October.

Speaking during the Embrace Group’s earnings call (credit to VGC for transcribing it), Crystal Dynamics’ CEO Phil Rogers said

We wanted to gain a community perspective on what players are looking for should we revisit the land of Nosgoth and our iconic IP, Legacy of Kain. In the past, we’ve found that surveys typically get between 1,000 and 3,000 responses, but when we asked folk about Legacy of Kain, we received over 100,000 responses. 73,000 gamers completed it entirely, and if you are one of them, we thank you very much, and we appreciate it was quite an effort given the survey was pretty extensive. We saw the news of our survey shared across social and press platforms and we really felt this was a great way to reignite this passionate fan community with this legendary PC and console game series. Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we will continue to update you on the what if possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future.

What comes of these responses of course remains to be seen, because while we know that 73,000 people completed the survey, the outcome of that wasn’t specified in the call, and one of the most important questions in the questionnaire, Question 21, asked for players to choose what type of Legacy Of Kain game they’d like to see, with the choices of “Reboot of the series”, “Sequel to the original games”, “Remaster of one of the original games (i.e. enhance the quality of one of the original games)”, or “Remake of one of the original games (i.e. rebuild one of the original games from the ground up), all being available for selection. These choices were essentially every possible direction that the IP could go, so without the data to look at, we can’t ascertain the direction that fans are pulling in, however, it is clear, purely based upon the number of responses and those that engaged with the questionnaire, that fan demand for the IP is extremely high, and both Crystal Dynamics and Embracer Group are now taking significant notice.

Source