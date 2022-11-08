Rumor: Roller Champions Coming To Steam, Alongside Another Ubisoft Game On Beta

A new listing on Ubisoft Connect suggests that Ubisoft’s free-to-play sports game Roller Champions may soon be making its way to Steam. More intriguingly, there’s another game also coming up as well, that’s apparently on beta.

This time, we aren’t getting this information from Steam. Instead, YoobieTracker, which is roughly the equivalent of SteamDB on Ubisoft Connect, is the dataminer that yielded this data.

The latest update had these lines coming up alongside the other pieces of data:

“shortcut_name”: “Roller Champions Steam”,

CODENAME ORLANDO

“name”: “Ubisoft Game BETA”,

Now, we already know what Roller Champions is. This is their competitive free to play sports game, that feels like a heavy modification to make roller rink a viable video game in the 2020s. Unfortunately for Ubisoft, Roller Champions has not done well critically or commercially, but it has its fans. Ubisoft released a clear statement to quell rumors about this game, making it clear they do not have plans to cancel the sports game in the near future, and that it has Ubisoft’s full support.

On the side, Roller Champions was developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the developers of free to play shooter Hyper Scape, which Ubisoft did shutter down. We reported recently on Ubisoft’s plans for their upcoming Project U, which is intended to be the replacement for Hyper Scape. While that leak did not name the studio in charge, it’s likely that this is also a Ubisoft Montreal project.

As for Project Orlando, that’s an even more enticing, though less certain, possibility. We already reported on Project Orlando way back last year. A leaker claimed this was originally DLC for Ubisoft’s open world, online only racing game The Crew. Project Orlando is now planned to be the next game in The Crew franchise, though it may not necessarily be called The Crew 2 or something similar. Tom Henderson had claimed this new game in development will actually be going under the name The Crew: Orlando, and it will have a new engine.

It was a little bit harder to believe that rumor then, and it’s definitely more credible now, now that it is literally in code that Ubisoft wrote in. As with other projects, Ubisoft has quietly kept work on this game under tight wraps, and they likely already expected dataminers to find this as they’re planning the launch of the beta.

And that’s possibly because Ubisoft plans to announce and/or tease this game to the public for the holidays, possibly during The Game Awards. Keep reading GameRanx on news for Roller Champions, Project Orlando, and more Ubisoft games.

Source: YoobieRE via Reddit