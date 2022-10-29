Astral Chain Led To Nier: Automata Coming To Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is the best-selling system out there currently. Even with the next-gen systems of the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5, the Switch is doing quite well on the market. Part of the reason is because of the mobility of the Switch and how people can take it on the go so they can play video games whenever they want. It’s a very freeing feeling. Another reason the system is so popular is that it has many 1st and 3rd party titles that people can play, quality ones at that. However, due to the Switch being a bit underpowered compared to its counterparts, it’s had some bad ports over the years. Thankfully, Nier: Automata was not one of them.

The title from Platinum Games celebrated its 5th anniversary this year. So they made a well-received port for the Switch to honor that anniversary via the NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition. Quite a mouthful, but the title is worth it. When it came out, people instantly said that this was one of the best Nintendo Switch ports ever made, a trend that would continue recently with the release of Persona 5 Royal on Switch.

Given how well the game looked on the PS4 when it initially came out, the Switch may not have been able to handle the graphical quality and processing needs of the title. However, producer Yosuke Saito noted in an interview that he found inspiration for the port via another title that Platinum Games made. One that came out exclusively for the Nintendo Switch:

“This came about because I wanted something to commemorate the game’s 5th anniversary, and after seeing ASTRAL CHAIN, I began to think that NieR: Automata could be released on the Nintendo Switch as well. I think we’ve managed to port this as an extremely high-level reproduction, and hope you’ll play it!”

Astral Chain was a new IP that Platinum Games made in 2019. The game was praised for not only its unique combat system but the fact that it was an incredibly stylish game. It had a “futuristic anime” look that wowed many people. The game also sold well, exceeding Switch’s expectations by selling over a million units. Many gamers are hoping that a sequel to the title will happen eventually.

That also shows the ability of PlatinumGames, as they could take the lesser specs of the Nintendo Switch and turn a new IP into one of the better-looking games around and ensure that a beloved title got a worthy port on the system. The team has already said they’d be fine working on more games with Nintendo. Plus, they just released another well-received title in Bayonetta 3! So things are looking up for the company.

