Berserk of Gluttony Anime Announced, Special Illustration Revealed

An anime adaptation of the light novel series Berserk of Gluttony was announced on Friday. A special illustration drawn by Fame, the series illustrator, was also revealed showcasing the series’ main character Fate Graphite that you can see below. No other information regarding the upcoming anime series has been revealed at this time.

The announcement was also on the same day as the release of Volume 8 of the light novel. Fame also tweeted out the perfect tweet for the anime announcement:

Light Novel and Manga

Written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame, Berserk of Gluttony: The One That Exceeds the Concept of Levels is a light novel series that started publishing on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017. Five years later in 2022, the series was eventually moved over to Kakuyomu, a website the novel is currently publishing on. The series currently has 8 volumes published with no timetable for Volume 9’s release date. Physical prints of the light novel are currently published under Micro Magazine, which is also the same publisher for the hit isekai-fantasy series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Other series published in Micro Magazine include The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting (manga), Reincarnated as a Sword (novel), which has an anime adaptation currently airing, and She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man (novel).

US-based publisher Seven Seas Entertainment bought the English license for the series in November 2020 and has since published the first 7 volumes of the series in both digital and physical print. No release date for Volume 8 has been announced yet by Seven Seas Entertainment.

A manga adaptation of Berserk of Gluttony illustrated by Daisuke Takino began serialization in March 2018 under Micro Magazine’s website Comic Ride. The first volume of the manga was released on the same day as Volume 3 of the light novel later that year on September 28. There have been a total of 8 volumes released for the manga with Volume 9 set to release on October 31. Seven Seas Entertainment also bought the English license for the manga and has since published the first 6 volumes. Berserk of Gluttony (manga) Volume 7 is set to release on December 27, 2022.

The Berserk of Gluttony light novel has 1.35 million copies in circulation as of October 2022.

Berserk of Gluttony Synopsis

Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man’s strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate’s Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny. (Synopsis by Seven Seas Entertainment)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime currently has no release date.

Source: Official Twitter