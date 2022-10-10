Save On Video Games With Amazon Prime Early Access Event

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Amazon Prime is hosting another one of its famous events from October 11 to October 12 but quite a bit of the deal are already live in an Early Acess sale, however, these sales are only for Prime members, but it’s not too late to sign up. If you have been looking to purchase some new video games or accessories for a gaming console like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch, there are many deals going on now that just might be perfect for you. This is great if you’ve had your eye on something or preparing for the gift-giving season. The list below was found on IGN and other sites to help us bring you the best deals during this sale.
PlayStation 5 Deals
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – $29.99
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) – $39.99
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PS5) – $39.99
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) – $19.99
- F1 2022 (PS5) – $34.99
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS5) – $29.99
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – $29.99
- The Quarry (PS5) – $44.99
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition (PS5) – $69.99
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition (PS5) – $35.99
- The Pathless (PS5) – $14.99
- Outriders: Worldslayer (PS5) – $34.99
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5) – $19.99
- Godfall: Ascended Edition (PS5) – $45.15
- Madden NFL 23 (PS4) – $34.99
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (PS4) – $24.99
- Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (PS4) – $42.10
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (PS4) – $25.50
- Root Film (PS4) – $26.60
- Greedfall (PS4) – $21.00
- Harvest Moon: One World Collector’s Edition (PS4) – $62.00
- NEO: The World Ends with You (PS4) – $22.99
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package – $29.99
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4) – $9.99
- Outriders: Worldslayer (PS4) – $34.99
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… (PS4) – $24.99
- Snowrunner (PS4) – $21.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $10.99
- It Takes Two – $30.37
- Elden Ring – $49.94
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $24.49
- Grand Theft Auto V – $17.99 with coupon
- Sony PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller – $55
Nintendo Switch Deals
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Happy Home Paradise – $59.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $39.99
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – $29.99
- Pokemon: Shining Pearl – $40.99
- Life is Strange: True Colors – $29.99
- NEO: The World Ends with You – $24.99
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined – $22.50
- The Ninja Saviors – Return of The Warriors – $29.60
- Hunting Simulator – $24.80
- Two Point Hospital – $21.99
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – $29.99
- Nintendo Switch + SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card – $318.49
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $49.86
- Carnival Games – $19.99
- Mario Party Superstars – $52.66
- Crash 4: It’s About Time – $26.99
- Ring Fit Adventure – $69.88
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $48.99
- Just Dance 2022 – $19.93
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $53.98
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $52.95
Xbox Series X|S Deals
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $29.99
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – $39.99
- Madden NFL 23 – $44.99
- Control: Ultimate Edition – $30.00
- Outriders: Worldslayer – $34.99
- Fobia – St Dinfna Hotel – $25.50
- Tour de France 2022 – $34.00
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… – $24.99
- The Quarry – $35.99
- Nerf Legends – $10.99
- Guardians of the Galaxy – $19.99
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership Digital Code – $39.99
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Robot White – $49
There are tons and tons of deals going around between console and PC gaming so definitely take a moment to look through this list as well as check out what comes in the next few days as many more will probably be popping up as the sale begins. So whether you are buying for yourself or for a loved one, these deals will help you save some money on your shopping trip!