Chainsaw Man Gets Promo for First Episode

The hype surrounding the Chainsaw Man anime has reached a fever pitch. A continuous stream of fan fervor has existed around the title ever since audiences saw the first teaser for the series. The manga has been out since 2019, though many in the west likely didn’t know about it before the teaser dropped. The hype around the anime adaptation has also led to a massive increase in manga readership, and the good news is that we’re only a week away from the arrival of said anime. To celebrate, a new promo for the first episode has debuted.

Not surprisingly, the promo doesn’t go too far into spoiler territory. After all, the team wants people to watch the episode and then tell their friends about it! But what we do see is key. First, we see the main character in Denji and the demon dog known as Pochita. They’re happy together and working off a debt that Denji’s father owed when they’re suddenly betrayed, leaving Denji for dead. To get around this, Denji makes a deal with Pochita, and the two come together to form the powerful Chainsaw Man, a being so strong that it can kill and consume the world’s Devils. More on that in a second.

The teaser also shows a brief look at Makima, an essential character in the manga/anime. She wants to control Denji’s “alter ego” for herself so that she can rule everything. As a result, they have a highly complex relationship.

One of the things to note from the promo is that the visuals are breathtaking. Chainsaw Man will be a very crisp anime to watch, and that is part of what makes fans so excited about it. Multiple anime recently have been called out for their visual quality, even when legendary studios are doing them. So for MPAA, the team behind Chainsaw Man, to go all out and ensure that this is a top-tier-looking show is something fans appreciate.

However, what remains to be seen is how the plot of the manga will reflect in the anime. Chainsaw Man’s plot is nuts, and that’s putting it lightly. After Denji becomes able to transform, he’s taken in by a group to hunt Devils. In this world, Devils are tied to objects or entities and have incredible power. Denji will realize that through his transformation, he won’t just be able to beat them; he can wipe the things they’re tied to from the world itself. For example, in the manga, he goes up against a Devil connected to nuclear weapons. After devouring the Devil, the weapons are no longer in the world.

With such a wacky plot, insane characters that we haven’t even mentioned, and tight visuals, this will be an anime to remember.

Source: Twitter