Original Bayonetta Physical Release Delayed In the UK!

The saga of Bayonetta as both a character and a video game franchise is quite fascinating. The original game came from Platinum Studios, with SEGA as the publisher. The game’s release was on the PS3 and the Xbox 360. Despite being a new game, it had a flashy marketing campaign and sold over a million units. But then, SEGA didn’t continue it. So Nintendo picked up the rights where it came out on the Nintendo Wii U with a sequel. While the sales weren’t the best, the sequel got game of the year nominations. Fast forward to now, and fans eagerly await the third title to come out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

However, some still want to experience the original Bayonetta title on Switch. You can technically do that, but only digitally. At least, that was until today. As the US got it in places like Amazon for the Switch. You could order it right now if you wanted. However, if you’re in the UK, you might have noticed you can’t get the original title. That’s because they revealed on Twitter that the physical release would now be in the first half of October:

We are now aiming to release the physical edition of Bayonetta in the first half of October, exclusively on My Nintendo Store. Please stay tuned for more info. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 30, 2022

The reason for this delay in the UK is not known. Nor is it known why the game is now only going to be sold physically through the My Nintendo Store. Fans made it clear in the comments that they weren’t happy about this as the My Nintendo Store isn’t the best place to buy things, as recent pre-order issues with games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have proven.

The original is still coming out, and you should have enough time to do a playthrough of the first two games before Bayonetta 3 comes out on October 28th.

Fans are very excited about the game despite delays. The game was announced back in 2017 at The Game Awards. But then, we didn’t hear anything about it until 2021 and only got first looks at it here in 2022.

Thankfully, it is coming out, Bayonetta looks as wonderful as ever, and the gameplay seems to have gotten a significant overhaul in terms of what she can do. For example, in a new gameplay video that dropped after the recent Nintendo Direct, she’ll now be able actually to control the demons she summons to the mortal world. She can even fuse with ones like Madame Butterfly for new combos and abilities. On top of that, there’s a new character we’ll get to control who has their way of doing things.

So even though the wait continues, we have less than a month before the lady comes around.

