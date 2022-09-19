Master Detective Archives: Rain Code From Danganronpa Developer Revealed

The developers of the beloved Danganronpa IP have announced their newest game, and it’s not a sequel to the adored franchise whose profile continues to increase. Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is a brand new IP from writer Kazutaka Kodaka, who is known for his work on the Danganronpa series, who left developer Spike Chunsoft in 2017 to form Too Kyo Games with other former colleagues, only to then return to Spike Chunsoft as the two developers collaborate on this new game. This will be the first time that Kodaka will be working with Spike Chunsoft since the two parties went their separate ways.

The press release accompanying the announcement of the game, which occurred at last week’s Nintendo Direct featuring big hitters like Octopath Traveler II, Pikmin 4, and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, reads:

Take on unsolved cases as Yuma, a trainee at the detective agency. Thoroughly inspect each crime scene to gather clues and evidence. When you’re ready, the spirit Shinigami will conjure a realm tying the crime scene to the truth – a Mystery Labyrinth. Mystery Phantoms will attempt to hinder your progress during each case. Avoid their barrage of falsehoods and slash through contradictions.

Meanwhile the description of the game, stemming from it’s own website provides some further insight,

A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies. As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don’t apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to heart of the case.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code has curently only been announced for the Nintendo Switch, and is scheduled to arrive on the platform sometime during Spring 2023, adding to an already stacked window for Nintendo Switch titles that should leave fans dining well in the early stages of 2023, or panicking because there’s not enough time to digest all the incredible titles that the Nintendo platform has in store for players. Master Detective Archives: Rain Code joins the likes of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe, Octopath Traveler II, and more that are all on track to launch across the first six months of 2023.

