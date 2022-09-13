New Mass Effect 2 Mod Lets You Be a Wolf of Wall Street

How many times have you played through Mass Effect Legendary Edition? For fans of the franchise, it’s nice to spice up gameplay from time to time by adding a mod. There are plenty to choose from, and we just got one more. As if there isn’t enough pressure in our lives to consider investing, we can add an entire stock market to our favorite game as well. But don’t worry, it isn’t real.

The “Nos Astra Mineral Exchange” mod was created by baccatoria and Team Pyjak. The mod adds a complete mineral stock market to the docks entrance of the capital city of Nos Astra, so you can spend your day trading money and resources in the form of mineral stocks. You can also mine the minerals if you want to, or you can keep your hands clean by just trading instead. There’s so much detail to this mod! It can be a little confusing for non-traders, but what better way to practice?

Created specifically for Mass Effect 2 of the Mass Effect Legendary Edtion, you will be able to trade minerals and currencies such as palladium, element zero, galactic standard currency, and more in order to increase your own wealth. You will purchase trades at a base price of 8,000 units with returns being between 6,000 and 10,000 units. There are high, medium, and low trade rates, and whether you have a profit or loss will be determined by your trade choices. It’s all very confusing, and the trade rates will refresh after every mission. There will also be randomly generated economic conditions that can create surplus or shortage in the market.

A bunch of numbers and complex rules aren’t the only addition via this mod. There is also new lines to be spoken by existing characters. These lines were created with the xVASynth dialogue tool while the voice acting was done by Gaige Barker. It’s amazing what people can create to modify existing games.

A clever video was created as an ad or description of the Mass Effect 2 mod. In it, we get a peak at what the trade screens will look like. It does look like the descriptions are randomly generated, so it will be a little different each time you play. There’s also a tab labeled “Synthetic Insights Investments Opportunity” that offers “unique investment opportunities to [their] preferred clients.” Not shifty at all! There are more in-depth details on the NexusMod site. You can check out the video below too.

“Nos Astra Mineral Exchange” is available on NexusMod or Mod DB. When you download it, you’ll also need ME3Tweaks Mod Manager to install it. It’s great seeing Shepard expanding her already impressive skillset. Everyone could benefit from a good portfolio, right? Maybe this will be the beginning of a great wave of millennial investing.

