The Original Mafia Title Will Soon Be Free On Steam

There are a lot of reasons to be a fan of Steam. The service from Valve has been a revelation of sorts for PC gaming ever since it came out. To the extent that many people honestly can’t believe that more people don’t have Steam at the time because of how essential it is for PC gaming. Add that to the success as of late with the Steam Deck, and you can see why so many enjoy the marketplace. But something that Steam really loves to do at times offers certain games for free during a set period. That way, gamers can get a “reward” for their service. So what’s the game that’ll be free soon this time? Mafia.

More specifically, we’re talking about the original Mafia or, more than likely, the Definitive Edition that came out a while back so you can get the best version of the game. So why is Steam giving out this one for free? That would likely be because of the 20th anniversary that the game is about to celebrate. The team talked about the franchise’s 20th anniversary in an interview recently, and Steam is no doubt piggybacking off of that so that this deal can be done.

To be fair, it is a good deal, the first Mafia title is widely considered the best of the trilogy that has come out so far. In the title, you’ll play Tony Angelo, a simple cab driver who accidentally gets tied in with the mob of Lost Heaven, IL. Now, you’ll start to work with the family during the 1930s, the era of Prohibition, and rise to the top of the family as you complete jobs and tasks for them.

The game was praised for various reasons. Not the least of which was the way they recreated the 1930s era and how you could truly do a lot of things in it. Remember, the original game came out in 2002, when open-world titles weren’t the most numerous thing around like they are now. But this title brought all that to life to make you feel like you were in a Chicago-like era but in video game form. So if you’ve never played the game before, you should try it when it comes out on Steam for free from September 1st-5th.

Now, if you liked that title, you might be happy to know that the team behind the game, Hangar 13, has announced that another Mafia title is on the way. There haven’t been too many details on it just yet, but there is word that it could be a prequel game. All the more reason to play the original as we wait for more information on it.

