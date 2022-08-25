Hogwarts Legacy Will Have an Exclusive Quest on Playstation

There’s been a lot going on with Hogwarts Legacy over the last several months, not the least of which was a delay that has pushed it into 2023. However, many are still excited about it given its setting and gameplay. Since the game is coming out next year, many are trying to get their pre-orders in, and that’s when a very interesting tidbit came out about the PS4/PS5 version of the game. Apparently, if you get a PlayStation version of the game, you’ll get a special quest.

Avalanche Games community manager Chandler Wood was asked about this after it was discovered and noted the following: “The PlayStation exclusive quest comes with any PlayStation version of the game.”

This is no doubt going to raise some questions in the community, with some already curious about whether this quest will have a big impact on the game. Granted, exclusives for certain video games on certain consoles are hardly new. You might recall that certain fighting games even had it to where you could get an exclusive character depending on which console you bought, like with Soul Caliber II, but that didn’t necessarily affect the overall game. It’s curious why the PS4/PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy is getting an exclusive quest. We can’t confirm right now that the other systems will have such an exclusive quest, so it definitely stands out.

Sure, if it’s nothing more than an EXP quest, it likely can be forgiven–but if it’s something a bit more substantial, then some people are going to feel left out, especially because of the PS5 shortage that is still going on right now.

Even with this curious announcement, Hogwarts Legacy is still aiming to be one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and the team even noted that they needed the extra time to ensure that they got the game right for players.

The key thing about this title is while it’s set at Hogwarts, it’s not part of the official canon of the Harry Potter titles. You won’t be playing “The Boy Who Lived”, you’ll be your own character, and as such, you’ll determine your own path through Hogwarts. You can be a model student or one who revels in the Dark Arts. Even your house won’t be forced upon you.

Either way, the more we learn about the game, the more we’ll see what it’s truly like before it releases in February next year.

Source: VGC