PAX AUS 2022 Indie Showcase Winners Announced

PAX Australia, what is currently the only Penny Arcade Expo to not be held in North America, is returning in 2022 post-COVID lockdowns in its host city Melbourne. With the event now locked in for less than two months from now, October 7-9 to give a precise date, the winners of the annual PAX AUS 2022 Indie Showcase have been revealed. Those winners get the primary spotlight, and central positioning at the convention, to be held in Melbourne’s Exhibition and Convention Centre. Previous winners of the award include acclaimed independent titles such as Hollow Knight, Unpacking, The Adventure Pals (the predecessor to 2022’s Cult Of The Lamb), The Gardens Between, Assault Android Cactus, and Screencheat. Now to introduce the newest batch of potential future indie stars. GamesHub, the media partner of PAX AUS Indie Showcase 2022 revealed the winners

Tempopo

“From Witch Beam Games (Unpacking) comes something completely different – it’s Tempopo, a contemplative puzzle game about planning and execution, in which you restore a harmonious garden by rescuing musical flowers across sky islands.

Tempopo’s cohesiveness is certainly something that stood out to the judges this year, and it’s bound to put a smile on your face at PAX Aus.”

TopplePOP Bungee Blockbusters

“A convention favourite, physics-based multiplayer puzzle game TopplepPOP: Bungee Blockbusters is looking better than ever as it gets closer to release. Catering to a criminally-underserved genre, you’ll guide bendy animal acrobats on rubber bands to rescue their friends from a jumble of puzzle blocks.

The chaos of TopplePOP makes it a great multiplayer game for players of all skill levels to just buck up, but for those who are a little (or a lot) more serious about their puzzle games, there’s a lot of room for finesse and competition here too.”

Rooftop Renegade

“For those who like to go fast but are finding that games about blue hedgehogs just don’t cut it, look no further than Rooftop Renegade, a 2D action platformer all about hitting incredible speeds and maintaining flow. Boost through levels under constant bombardment, avoid dangerous hazards, and make split-second decisions that could mean the difference between a new personal best or a total wipeout.

PAX Aus attendees can look forward to playing Rooftop Renegade in either single-player or multiplayer modes on the show floor, where the latter is all about finding crafty ways to deny that ‘flow’ feeling from other players.”

Box Knight

“Imagine if The Office was thrown in a blender with Lord of the Rings and South Park, and the resulting product had a Castle Crashers-style video game adaptation. That’s essentially what you’ve got in Box Knight from We Made A Thing Studios.

Full of unsettling enemies, cartoon gore, and an engaging combat system, Box Knight puts its own weird twists on the beat-em-up RPG and rogue-lite formula, with a bizarre and unique personality.”

Gubbins

There is nothing better than discovering a great new mobile word game to obsess over day after day. Your latest should be Gubbins, a friendly puzzle game where players place tiles to construct words, with the help and hindrance of kooky little friends called ‘Gubbins’.

Repella Fella

For those who love a good point-and-click adventure, as well as a dark sense of humour, the fantastically named Repella Fella is bound to impress you as much as it impressed us. Set in a post-apocalyptic Australia, the game features a full suite of impressive voice acting, a South Park-like animation style that perfectly suits the bizarre tone, several branching choices, and multiple solutions to its puzzles and narrative.

All games will be playable at PAX AUS 2022, running from October 7-9, 2022.

