Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.6.0 Patch Notes

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received yet another content update in the form of title update 1.6.0, and we have the full patch notes right here. The update adds the new free game mode, “The Forgotten Saga,” various bug fixes and improvements and the return of the Sigrblot Festival. It’s the latest in a long line of updates for the most supported game in the series. Ubisoft must be finding some success with this new model as it keeps rolling out support for the nearly two-year-old game. Check out the full patch notes for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.6.0 title update below.

Title update 1.6.0 will be deployed on all supported platforms tomorrow, August 2, 2022, at 12 pm UTC/GMT, 2 pm CET, 8 am EDT, 5 am PDT, and 10 pm AEST

Patch Sizes:

Xbox Series X|S: 26 GB

Xbox One: 19.6 GB

PlayStation®5: 12.5 GB

PlayStation®4: 17.5 GB

PC: 23.7 GB

See below for the most notable changes in Title Update 1.6.0.

NEW CONTENT

New Free Game Mode: The Forgotten Saga

Added the new free game mode to the game.

Plunge into the depths of Niflheim and face overwhelming odds in this exciting, rogue-lite inspired, free game-mode for Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla. Accessible for all players once they have reached Asgard in the main game. This new mode provides a formidable challenge for players with a unique quest to defy fate.

After you’ve visited Asgard for the first time, a new building can be constructed in Ravensthorpe that will provide access to the Forgotten Saga mode. There are no power level requirements to access this content, and the equipment and perks you have unlocked throughout England do not transfer over.

SIGRBLOT FESTIVAL RETURNS!

The Sigrblot Festival has returned to the game.

Sigrblot returns to Ravensthorpe for a limited time. From August 4-25 participate in the festival to get exclusive festival rewards. To access the Sigrblot festival players much reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire OR Ledecestrescire) and be at least at Settlement Level 2.

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

EXPANSION 3: DAWN OF RAGNARÖK

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Addressed

The movable light beam in Alethorpis stuck, making it impossible to solve the puzzle for the Book of the Knowledge.

Unable to move the stone block to obtain the Dwarven Blacksmith Cloak in Svaldal.

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Addressed

Cannot complete the quest Wedding Horns, as Rued spawns in dead.

WORLD

Addressed

Reda only offers one daily contract instead of two.

MASTERY CHALLENGE

Addressed

Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Addressed the persisting issue that prevents the looting of the key from Destroyer if the player has already acquired it without unlocking the door.

MISCELLANEOUS

Addressed

When using Dual Spears the light combo finisher attack doesn’t work as intended.

When using the Algurnir Dane Axe, perks from other Bows and Gear will not activate.

Twilight pack shows as available for purchase when it is owned on Xbox and PC platforms.

Discounts for owning gear from a pack in the animus store isn’t consistent.

The VFX from the Blood Elf Eye-Wrap gear can be seen during some cutscenes.

Selecting “Sell all trinkets” at a store will sell trade goods as well.

UI/HUD

Addressed

Button prompts in pop-up messages in the store do not align correctly with the pop-up box.

Incorrect thumbnail for Edward Kenway’s outfit in the Inventory screen.

