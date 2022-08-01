Check Out This New Enemy In The Callisto Protocol

One of the most exciting game reveals of the year so far has been The Callisto Protocol. During June’s Summer Game fest showcase, the upcoming space horror adventure shared a tantalising teaser of the gruesome action that’s heading our way at the end of the year. Now, Striking Distance Studios’ CEO Glen Schofield has taken to Twitter to tease one of the game’s rather foul-looking enemies.

The new enemy type is described by Schofield as “a biophage that has evolved and adapted in the dark,” and as such, is suitably named “The Blind.” Remarking on the impressive skills of The Callisto Protocol‘s character design team, Schofield also shared an image of the sinister-sounding creature, who I absolutely would not want to bump into on a dark night or anywhere else, for that matter.

We’ve got some awesome creatures in @CallistoTheGame The character team is unbelievable. This is “The Blind” a biophage that has evolved and adapted in the dark. pic.twitter.com/X1Gdf5noKV — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 29, 2022

While it’s unclear as to whether those are intestines, tendrils or some other kind of biologically mutated vine, The Blind looks like another great example of the horrific monsters players can expect to encounter in The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in July fans were treated to some new gameplay footage of the space-based survival horror game, thanks to Schofield’s latest interview with GameInformer.

In the footage, viewers can experience a bit of protagonist Jacob Lee’s journey through the abandoned yet infested hallways of Black Iron Prison. Some of the game’s combat, as well as the shotgun weapon, is also impressively demonstrated once more in the latest trailer, which gives viewers another look at some of the horrifying “biophage” enemy types we’ve seen so far. Check out the footage below if you haven’t seen it yet.

The Callisto Protocol is set to release on December 2, so we’ll hopefully be treated to a few more previews and teasers this year ahead of the game’s launch. It will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

