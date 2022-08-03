Director Of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Reveals Which Character Is Most Important To Him

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 loads of Marvel movies were announced and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 got a chance to shine with the Guardians director James Gunn giving fans a taste of what’s to come in this second movie in Phase 5, but also the final movie for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The third movie is nearly a year away from its theater airing and many fans are excited after seeing what is to come in this third volume. A question that many people have been asking though, is what will this movie be focusing on? Or who?

The plot will be resisting Zoe Saldana’s Gamora and Karen Gillan’s Nebula as they try figure out life in a world where their father, Thanos, is no longer alive and they no longer have to live in fear. James Gunn shared at Comic-Con who the movie is most important for in the Guardians team.

After speaking with Entertainmant Weekly at the San Diego Comic-Con, director James Gunn revealed multiple things, one being what character from the Guardians the film will center on.

Gunn was asked about the most important thing for the trilogy’s end and he gave the answer of “being true to these characters,” then conituning, “1000%, it’s being true to these characters. A lot of people know I left for a while, I wasn’t gonan do this movie. Then I came back, and the reason that I knew I needed to come back was to tell the story…”

What the director pinpointed was that Rocket Raccoon is a character that he has a speical closeness to, which only makes that Rocket motivated him to contiune and finish The Guardians trilogy.

James Gunn also went on to say, “and in some ways, in particular, I have a speical closeness to that character of Rocket, and I knew I needed to finish telling his story. I knew that that was what started me on this journey, was seeing who he could be and who he was, where he came from. And the thing that gounded me initially in the Guardians, whcih, like you said, was 10 years ago this week, I want and pitched the Guardians to Kevin and Lou, the heads of Marvel, down in Wilmington, North Carolina.”

Many fans of The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise already know that Rocket has a deep, dark, and twisted past just from the things mentioned in Vol. 1 and Vol 2., so the third movie will tell us where Rocket came from and how his backstory developed and the trauma beind it.

“The thing that made me really want to do it was, when they told me about ‘you know, they were wanting to do this thing, Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s a talking raccoon.’ And I knew him from the comics, but it seemed as a movie, it was gonna be stupid. It seemed lik it was gonna be like Bugs Bunny in the middle of the Avengers. Even though my career was not a big thing at the time, I wasn’t gonna do it, because I don’t wanna do something that doesn’t interest me. And I was driving home, and all of a sudden, I was like ‘well, okay. Let’s say there is a talking raccoon, where does he come from?’ And I realized that, to tell the story honestly, he’s the saddest person or character in hte universe, and that he was unlike anybody else and he was created in a horrible way, and we’re gonna learn a little bit about him as the story goes on. And then this film tells that story along with that family that he’s created along the way, and the jerky father he has back there.”

So in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 we will finally understand the mystery of Rocket Raccoon. The third movie will be in theaters May 5, 2023.

Source.