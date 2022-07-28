Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, will Gotham Knights be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Gotham Knights be on Xbox Game Pass?

There’s no indication that Gotham Knights will be on Xbox Game Pass. As a third-party title, there’s no guarantee that the game will ever be on Xbox Game Pass, especially on day one. However, Gotham Knights publisher Warner Bros. Interactive does have a history of putting its titles on Microsoft’s subscription service. Many of the publisher’s games from the last console generation are currently available on Xbox Game Pass and have been for some time. It’s likely that Gotham Knights will be added one day, but it is impossible to say when that could be.

For all of the latest info on Gotham Knights, including any future announcements, be sure to check back regularly.